Academy enables youth and police to get better understanding of each other

The majority of students across the country are preparing to go back to school.

But for about 25 Indigenous students in Alberta, Aug. 23 is actually their graduation day. They are graduating from the latest running of the Oskayak Police Academy in Edmonton.

This marks the 10th anniversary of the academy, which is run by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and various community partners.

Oskayak means 'Youth' in the Cree language. The academy brings together Indigenous youth, who are in Grades 10-12, and police officers so that they can build relationships through various activities, thus gaining a better understanding of one another.

Some of the activities that are staged during the two-week academy include teachings from Elders, smudges and prayers, a sweat lodge ceremony, medicine picking, obstacle courses, sports games as well as behind-the-scenes activities with EPS's forensics, canine and Air 1 helicopter units.

Christie Pace, EPS's Indigenous relations advisor, has been involved with the program since its inception in 2014.

"I was a part of the committee that brought the idea forward and developed the concept and delivery of the Oskayak Police Academy," she said.

Pace said the program has the same start each day.

"Every day begins with smudge, prayer and breakfast," she said. "We then move into different types of activities that may include Indigenous teachings, art or ceremony, different sports activities or presentations by Edmonton Police units."

There is no cost for the Indigenous students that participate in the academy.

"We provide a program that is inclusive and safe," Pace said. "We have provided the youth with everything for free including all field trips, bus tickets for public transportation, breakfast lunch and snacks and all crafting materials."

Pace is not surprised with the program's longevity.

"I am not surprised that we have lasted for 10 years," she said. "This program is very successful in engaging Indigenous youth and often our enrolment comes from word of mouth to their friends, siblings, and schoolmates."

And she also believes there's another reason was the academy has survived and thrived.

"We provide a safe environment and opportunities for youth and Edmonton Police members to build and develop relationships that in many cases go beyond the Academy and into the community," Pace added. "We have youth that have a much better sense of policing and have made connections they feel safe to reach out to if they need to or want to."

Pace also said it is not just the students at the academy who are Indigenous. Some Indigenous police officers are also involved in various capacities, including assisting with the day-to-day programming.

And some Indigenous officers are part of the presentation teams on certain days.

Some of the officers with the program have been involved with it for quite a while.

"We have at least 12 officers involved in the day-to-day programming," Pace said. "We have five members from last year. And at least three who have been involved for several years.'

A key aspect of the program is that officers involved in the academy do not wear their uniform during any of the sessions.

"It is important that youth can see the person beyond the uniform, that they are speaking to someone who is relatable to them in the sense of a regular person who may have a family, may have similar interest or have had some of the same struggle," Pace said. "It is so important that the youth can see that this person in or out of uniform is a person, who is kind, considerate, interesting, relatable, cool and safe.

"We know that initially the uniform may invoke some feelings like distrust, nervousness, and anxiety. However, we see that change very quickly usually within the first day we see the development of trust and openness between both the youth and officers."

The Oskayak Police Academy has been held just two weeks each summer.

"Currently we do not have anything available past the two weeks at this time," Pace said. "It's a dream, however, to have programming throughout the year and continue the engagement after the summer Academy."

The Edmonton Police Foundation has been a long-time financial supporter of the program. TD Bank also started funding the academy this year.

The Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society has been a community partner of the program since its inception.

"The program offers youth a chance to learn about policing and the work of the diverse departments within the service," said Murray Knutson, Bent Arrow's deputy director. "Equally important, the program offers youth and officers a chance to experience Indigenous culture through activities such as drum making, medicine picking, and Elder teachings."

The Edmonton Native Healing Centre joined as a new partner this year.