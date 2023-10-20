Edmonton

    • Accessible trick-or-treating to be held in Edmonton, St. Albert Saturday

    A Treat Accessibly sign in front of a home in Edmonton, Alberta. (CTV News Edmonton) A Treat Accessibly sign in front of a home in Edmonton, Alberta. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton and St. Albert will be hosting Treat Accessibly Halloween Villages to make Halloween a bit more inclusive for everyone.

    The villages raise awareness about trick-or-treating for children with disabilities.

    Treat Accessibly will be handing out the children's book Atticus Goes Trick-orTreating and lawn signs for residents.

    They're hoping to encourage all families to distribute candy in an inclusive way.

    "Our goal is 200,000 homes this year, we want to make everybody accessible," said Treat Accessibly founder Rich Padulo. "Ninety per cent of it being accessible for Halloween is just doing it at the end of your lawn or your driveway. To take our stairs and barriers such as a closed door for kids with intellectual and sensory disabilities, as well as mobility."

    Edmontonians can find a village on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. at Summerside Grande Boulevard and Ellington Crescent.

    Nine other communities across Canada will be hosting similar villages.

    For more information, visit the Treat Accessibly website.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down

    Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News