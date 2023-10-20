Accessible trick-or-treating to be held in Edmonton, St. Albert Saturday
Edmonton and St. Albert will be hosting Treat Accessibly Halloween Villages to make Halloween a bit more inclusive for everyone.
The villages raise awareness about trick-or-treating for children with disabilities.
Treat Accessibly will be handing out the children's book Atticus Goes Trick-orTreating and lawn signs for residents.
They're hoping to encourage all families to distribute candy in an inclusive way.
"Our goal is 200,000 homes this year, we want to make everybody accessible," said Treat Accessibly founder Rich Padulo. "Ninety per cent of it being accessible for Halloween is just doing it at the end of your lawn or your driveway. To take our stairs and barriers such as a closed door for kids with intellectual and sensory disabilities, as well as mobility."
Edmontonians can find a village on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. at Summerside Grande Boulevard and Ellington Crescent.
Nine other communities across Canada will be hosting similar villages.
For more information, visit the Treat Accessibly website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
India rejects Canada's accusation that it violated international norms in their diplomatic spat
The Indian government on Friday rejected any notion that it had violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country.
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
Calgary
-
Poilievre latest to tell Alberta to 'stay in the CPP' as opposition mounts
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre is encouraging Albertans to stay in the Canadian Pension Plan (CPP), as the debate about the province's proposal to exit the retirement savings program continues.
-
Regulator provides its reasons for Trans Mountain route change ruling
The Canada Energy Regulator has released its reasons behind its decision last month to allow Trans Mountain Corp. to go ahead with a pipeline route deviation against the wishes of a B.C. First Nation.
-
Second Calgary youth charged with terrorism-related offences
Another Calgary youth is facing terrorism-related charges as the investigation into a TikTok video, allegedly posted by a 20-year-old Calgary man, continues, RCMP said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
Video shows man spreading needles at Saskatoon playground
Saskatoon police have released surveillance video showing a man they say has been intentionally leaving needles in parks and playgrounds.
-
'We don't feel safe': Pleasant Hill Community Association calls on police to do more
Members of Pleasant Hill Community Association requested more preventative policing measures at the Saskatoon' Board of Police Commissioners meeting Thursday before a vote approving its 2024 and 2025 budgets.
Regina
-
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
NDP gaining major ground over Sask. Party in urban areas, poll shows
A new poll released on Friday suggests Sask. Party popularity is shrinking, and NDP support is growing in parts of Saskatchewan.
-
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school goes into lockdown after fight
Bedford, N.S., school went into lockdown after a fight on Thursday.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
New Brunswick premier blames federal Liberals for affordability crisis
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says federal policy is to blame for the cost of living crisis and any provincial measures to address the situation would only be "Band-Aids" on a much bigger problem.
Toronto
-
Cop shot at hammer-wielding man but missed, striking civilian vehicle on busy Mississauga highway instead: SIU
A Peel police officer who fired his gun in an attempt to subdue a hammer-wielding man but instead struck a civilian vehicle on a busy highway in Mississauga last summer has been cleared by the province’s police watchdog.
-
One of the best sunsets of the year is coming to Toronto
A quarterly phenomenon is on the horizon with the sun scheduled to set in perfect alignment with downtown Toronto streets next week.
-
Teen dies days after being struck by car running from police at Canada’s Wonderland: SIU
A teenager has died nearly one week after being struck by a driver while running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.
Montreal
-
Montreal police report 36 hate crimes and incidents since beginning of Israel-Hamas war
While protests held in Montreal since the Israel-Hamas war broke out have been largely peaceful, tensions are still high and have led to 36 hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents, according to Montreal police.
-
Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino
Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Drivers deal with lengthy delays as Percy Street bridge replacement snarls traffic
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
More than 2 dozen faith leaders in Ottawa sign joint statement condemning hate
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
-
Canadian North announces first international flight to Greenland from Ottawa
Canadian North announced Friday it would be launching its first ever international flights to Greenland – with its first route leaving from Ottawa and Iqaluit.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Unions representing nurses at two local hospitals say their work isn't recognized by employers
Two unions representing nurses at local hospitals are weighing in on ongoing wage disputes resulting in what they say are overdue raises and roster cuts.
-
Owner of cat shot seven times by pellet gun speaks out
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a Simcoe family found their cat seriously injured from being shot with a pellet gun.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
-
Someone is posing as a driver for Uride in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is warning the public about a driver who is pretending they belong to a local rideshare service.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP replaces most of Crown corporation board in first act of business
Two days after being sworn-in, Manitoba's NDP government has replaced most board members at the provincial Crown corporation that provides vehicle insurance.
-
Man shot on Manitoba First Nation; suspect considered armed and dangerous: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a 22-year-old man was shot at a home in Bloodvein First Nation.
-
Man found dead after boat crash on Manitoba lake
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a boat crash on Island Lake on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Victim dies, suspect arrested weeks after East Vancouver shooting
One of the two people hospitalized after a shooting in East Vancouver last month has died, and a suspect has been taken into custody.
-
Coroners inquest called into death of 35-year-old man shot by Oceanside RCMP
The B.C. government will hold a coroners inquest into the death of a man who was shot by police near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Beach six years ago.
-
Alberta man fined $7,500 for smuggling gun magazines at B.C. border crossing
An Alberta man has been fined $7,500 for attempting to smuggle over-capacity gun magazines over the U.S.-Canada border in Osoyoos, B.C. late last year.
Vancouver Island
-
Coroners inquest called into death of 35-year-old man shot by Oceanside RCMP
The B.C. government will hold a coroners inquest into the death of a man who was shot by police near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Beach six years ago.
-
Campbell River RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in woman's death
British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the Campbell River RCMP of any wrongdoing after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash this past summer.
-
Vancouver Island landfill ordered to remove and destroy 'triggering' Halloween sign
Staff at a Vancouver Island landfill have been ordered to remove and destroy a Halloween decoration amid complaints that it is cruel and distasteful, particularly towards Indigenous women.