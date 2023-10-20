Accessible trick-or-treating to be held in Edmonton, St. Albert Saturday

Edmonton and St. Albert will be hosting Treat Accessibly Halloween Villages to make Halloween a bit more inclusive for everyone.

The villages raise awareness about trick-or-treating for children with disabilities.

Treat Accessibly will be handing out the children's book Atticus Goes Trick-orTreating and lawn signs for residents.

They're hoping to encourage all families to distribute candy in an inclusive way.

"Our goal is 200,000 homes this year, we want to make everybody accessible," said Treat Accessibly founder Rich Padulo. "Ninety per cent of it being accessible for Halloween is just doing it at the end of your lawn or your driveway. To take our stairs and barriers such as a closed door for kids with intellectual and sensory disabilities, as well as mobility."

Edmontonians can find a village on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. at Summerside Grande Boulevard and Ellington Crescent.

Nine other communities across Canada will be hosting similar villages.

For more information, visit the Treat Accessibly website.