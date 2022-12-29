Accessible van donated to single mom with son in wheelchair

An Edmonton mother has received a special gift this holiday season, an accessible van to transport her youngest son.

Cori Haines is a single mom of four sons, Tristin, 24, Brycin, 11, Jaxcin, 8, and Koltin, 7.

Koltin uses a wheelchair.

“Koltin was born with a very rare genetic deletion, 14Q11.2 and it affects everything,” Cori told CTV News Edmonton.

“He needs to be on a special diet, severe developmental delay, autism.”

Cori says getting Koltin in and out of her current van has been a challenge.

“Lifting him in and out of my van is not easy, and the wheelchair didn’t fit in my vehicle, so we had to use a stroller.”

“It’s like 5 minutes to get him in, 5 minutes to get him out - on a good day.”

And the physical toll means the children were often forced to stay home.

“How’s my back doing today? If it’s really really sore, it’s not going to be an outing day,” she said.

Accessible vans can cost $80,000 or more. As a result, Cori said the family couldn’t afford one.

“I work full time, single mom of little ones and finances is a huge one, so the van was never even an option.”

But an anonymous donor has changed her life.

Cori’s family has been gifted a 2019 Toyota Sienna through Spinal Cord Injury Alberta.

She says she cried when she learned about the gift.

“I thought it was a joke. I did, I was like no… This doesn’t happen to us… So I cried on the phone.”

The van has a folding ramp, lowered floor, and easy-to-use locks and clamps.

“It’ll be safer cause he’s going to be in his proper wheelchair where he can tie down.”

She says the gift will help the family take outings they wouldn’t have been able to take otherwise.

“A park! Where I can just wheel him in and out, like that’s going to be wonderful.”

“Relief, instant relief is what I seen,” said Rob MacIssac of Spinal Cord Injury Alberta.

He knows what a difference the donation will make to the family.

“That’s what it’s all about for us, is full community inclusion, having people back in the community - as a family.”

“It’s an unreal gift, it’s going to save a lot of family activities where I can take my son to,” Cori said.

“You’re just helping a family that will use it a lot.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson.