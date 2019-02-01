

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Fentanyl and carfentanil killed more Albertans in 2018 than the year prior, according to a report released by the province.

In 2017, from Jan. 1 to Nov. 11, 463 people died from an apparent accidental Fentanyl poisoning. That number increase to 582 during the same time period in 2018.

As for carfentanil, the number of deaths increased from 116 in 2017 to 149 in 2018 during the same time period above.

There are significantly more fentanyl and carfentanil related deaths in Calgary than in Edmonton.