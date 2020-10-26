Advertisement
Accused kidnapper turns himself into Beaumont RCMP
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 10:57AM MDT
An arrest warrant was issued for Tyrone Christopher Atsriku-Suess, 19, who was accused of kidnapping and assaulting someone he was travelling with on Oct. 16, 2020. (Photo provided.)
EDMONTON -- Police are no longer looking for a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman after he turned himself into Beaumont RCMP.
Tyrone Atsriku-Suess, 19, went to RCMP on Oct. 26 and was arrested.
Mounties asked for the public’s help in locating him one week earlier after a woman reported being assaulted and stopped from leaving when she was travelling with Atsriku-Suess on Oct. 16.
He faces 10 criminal charges, including kidnapping and assault.