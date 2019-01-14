

CTV Edmonton





Two people who face dozens of animal cruelty charges in connection to a case of starving horses near Evansburg, Alta., were not in court on Monday.

Patricia Lynn Moore, 48, and Ross Andrew Atkinson, 50, are each facing 63 charges of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals.

Three charges were laid against each of the suspects after three horses were found dead on a property in Parkland County. An additional 60 charges were laid against each suspect after police seized 65 horses and six dogs from the property last week.

The case will be brought to court again on Feb. 11.

A public rally is also being held by residents in support of the animals.