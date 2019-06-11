Accused terrorist's extradition appeal denied
Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi is shown in this undated handout photo. An Alberta judge has ordered the extradition of a man facing terrorism charges in the United States after he allegedly helped pay for his relatives to travel to Syria. Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, who is 33, is accused of being part of a jewelry store robbery in Edmonton in January 2014 to fund the Syrian trips. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Courts)
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 12:13PM MDT
An Edmonton man will be extradited to the U.S. to face terrorism charges.
The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi’s extradition appeal in a decision released Tuesday.
“We agree with the extradition judge that [there is] sufficient evidence to allow a reasonable jury, properly instructed, to convict,” the three Appeal Court judges declared in the Memorandum of Judgment.
The U.S. indictment alleges that Abdullahi conspired with others to support friends and cousins who wanted to travel abroad to fight for ISIS.
It also alleges that he robbed an Edmonton jewelry store in January 2014 to obtain money for these efforts. Abdullahi is also facing an armed robbery charge in Canada.
Abdullahi was originally ordered extradited by Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Little in May 2018.
With files from the Canadian Press