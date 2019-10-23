

Diego Romero & Matthew Black, CTV News Edmonton





A day before he releases the 2019 budget at the Alberta legislature, Finance Minister Travis Toews said there will be cuts across the board.

The UCP says its main goal is to balance the books in its first term, with Alberta's debt currently sitting at $63 billion.

"The first thing we have to do is balance the budget. That's job number one," Toews said Wednesday.

Health and education are expected to be among those affected. Toews confirmed there will be cuts in the public sector, but insisted they don't "need to be that big."

"This is a budget of restraint and it will affect every area of government; certainly the public sector as well."

Premier Jason Kenney has pledge the new budget will be tabled without education reductions, but the Alberta Teachers’ Association is worried that it will find itself in the crosshairs of government cuts.

The ATA says Alberta’s K-12 student population is expected to increase by 15,000 students over last year, and by 125,000 students over the past decade.

“Teachers are concerned about how the education budget has not kept up to the population,” said ATA president Jason Schilling.

Apart from support for class size, the ATA says it’s concerned about how any cuts will be felt in the classroom, particularly for special needs students.

“If the government believes in the philosophy of inclusion of students with special needs, then they need to make sure inclusion is appropriately funded,” said Schilling.​

The NDP is scheduled to comment on the budget at 12:30 p.m.