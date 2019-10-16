Climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose climate strikes have inspired similar protests around the world, will be taking part in another strike in downtown Edmonton Friday.

Environmental advocacy group Climate Justice Edmonton announced Thunberg will join "hundreds of Edmonton youth, climate activists, and community members" at the Alberta Legislature Friday at noon.

The strike will be preceded by a march from Beaver Hills House Park at 11 a.m.

It follows a similar strike that took place at the legislature last month, just one in a series of climate strikes in cities around the globe that called on leaders to take action on climate change.

Thunberg has been making her way across North America after she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to take part in the UN's climate action summit last month.

She made headlines when she blasted world leaders for inaction on the issue of climate change.

Friday's march will call on all levels of government to implement a "Canadian Green New Deal" that would transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has already issued an invite to Thunberg to visit city hall, while the provincial government has said they won’t meet with the Swedish teen.

