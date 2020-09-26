EDMONTON -- An adapted trike nabbed from a downtown parking garage earlier this month has been returned to its owner.

The custom-designed tricycle was made for Ken Thomas, a 68-year-old man with cerebral palsy. Police say the tricycle was stolen out of a storage locker in the underground parking garage of Thomas' apartment near 93 Street and 101 Avenue on Sept. 4.

The theft was reported to police on Sept. 17.

On Saturday morning CTV News Edmonton was contacted by Thomas’ friend, Ian Young, saying a person saw someone riding the unique trike and started recording the rider.

The rider then abandoned the trike and fled, with police then returning it to Ken.

Young’s adapted trike was also stolen from the downtown parking garage, however he has since received a donation from a person who became aware of the theft and has purchased a new one.