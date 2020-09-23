EDMONTON -- Edmonton police ​are looking for public assistance in finding an adapted tricycle stolen out of a parking garage downtown earlier this month.

The custom-designed tricycle was made for Ken Thomas, a 68-year-old man with cerebral palsy. Police say the tricycle was stolen out of a storage locker in the underground parking garage of Thomas' apartment near 93 Street and 101 Avenue on Sept. 4.

Thomas reported the theft to police on Sept. 17, when he discovered his bike was missing.

Thomas, and his friend Ian Young, talked to CTV News Edmonton the day he discovered the missing bike. They believe the theft was targeted.

"It just seemed odd; it seemed like a very orchestrated break-in. They knew exactly where to go," said Young.

"I don't know why somebody would go after something that is obviously used by a vulnerable, disabled person, I don't know what kind of mind frame that is."

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft, the thieves involved, or the location of the tricycle to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.