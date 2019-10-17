Adarius Bowman announces retirement from CFL
Edmonton Eskimos' Adarius Bowman (4) celebrates his touchdown against then Winnipeg Blue Bombers during second half CFL western semifinal action in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:18PM MDT
EDMONTON - Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman has announced his retirement from the CFL.
Bowman initially signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as an undrafted free agent in 2008, and then signed with the Eskimos ahead of the 2011 season.
Over 11 seasons in the CFL, Bowman is a three-time CFL and West Division All-Star, a Tom Pate Memorial Award Winner, and a Grey Cup Champion in 2015.
The 34-year-old is starting a new career in insurance in Edmonton.