EDMONTON - Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman has announced his retirement from the CFL.

Bowman initially signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as an undrafted free agent in 2008, and then signed with the Eskimos ahead of the 2011 season.

Over 11 seasons in the CFL, Bowman is a three-time CFL and West Division All-Star, a Tom Pate Memorial Award Winner, and a Grey Cup Champion in 2015.

The 34-year-old is starting a new career in insurance in Edmonton.  