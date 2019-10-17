

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON - Edmonton Eskimos receiver Adarius Bowman has announced his retirement from the CFL.

After playing for 10 years in CFL catching passes on the Gridiron, I am now moving onto my next phase as I am moving into Commercial Insurance for Foster Park Brokers. Hoping someone will toss me my first pass! I still have good hands !!! #greenandgold #esks #fosterparkbrokers — Adarius Bowman (@AdariusBowman) October 17, 2019

Bowman initially signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as an undrafted free agent in 2008, and then signed with the Eskimos ahead of the 2011 season.

Over 11 seasons in the CFL, Bowman is a three-time CFL and West Division All-Star, a Tom Pate Memorial Award Winner, and a Grey Cup Champion in 2015.

The 34-year-old is starting a new career in insurance in Edmonton.