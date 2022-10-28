Addiction recovery centre near Sylvan Lake gets zoning approval, despite community outcry

A county reeve south of Edmonton is assuring protesters that they have no reason to fear a new addictions recovery centre on the outskirts of Sylvan Lake, Alta.

On Thursday, Lacombe County Council approved a zoning bylaw for the Lakeside Recovery Centre, which would house 12 women at a time for 90-day drug and alcohol treatment.

Dozens of protesters rallied at the location last week. They wanted councillors to reject the proposal over safety concerns.

"I'm not going to pretend that I understand completely why they're so concerned," Lacombe County Reeve Barb Shepherd told CTV News Edmonton Friday.

"I am quite confident that if this facility ends up having issues the RCMP will be on it."

Shepherd said community opposition has been fierce since proponent Adeara held an open house for the project in February.

"It was quite an emotionally charged meeting. Lots of people for and lots of people opposed," Shepherd recalled. "All of the people who attended the public hearing (in October) were opposed."

The site is near a children's camp and a provincial park on the northern outskirts of town. Some residents said that makes them nervous and afraid. Protesters held signs with one reading "save the children" and another referring to the facility as a "rehab jail court."

"I would be very uncomfortable with my kids going away for a week, being supervised by youth councillors, sleeping in a tent, next to such a program," said protester Kate Latos on Oct. 17.

"It doesn't make sense for the success of the women here that they want to bring and it doesn't make sense for the community," protester Catherina Cummins said of the busy vacation town.

But Shepherd said she also received a lot of calls and letters of support from residents and doctors who see a need for treatment spaces in the area.

"As a human being on this planet, I know families who have had these (addiction) problems. And I believe our communities need to be part of the solution and I do not see this as being an eyesore on the community," she explained.

Adeara is promising that the centre will be "safe and secure" with staff on-site 24/7.

A development permit still needs to be issued before Adeara can open the facility. Shepherd said a date for that discussion has not been set, but she expects opposition to that as well.

With files from CTV News Red Deer's Nav Sangha