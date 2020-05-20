EDMONTON -- The provincial government is putting an additional $250-million into capital funding for school divisions in the 2020-2021 school year.

It's part of the capital maintenance and renewal stimulus plan, $1.9-billion that was announced by the UCP on April 9.

The $250-million will go towards school maintenance and renewal projects across Alberta, in addition to the $194-million the UCP had already budgeted for 2020.

"Our government is supporting school divisions while also creating jobs that will support Alberta's economic recovery during these very challenging times," said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange.

The funding is expected to create 3,750 jobs across the province, and each school division in Alberta will receive money, said LaGrange.

"I see it definitely as a win-win situation," said LaGrange. "A win to get more people back to work in a very timely manner [and] a win for our school divisions to be able to tackle some of those projects that are much needed."

The province asked school divisions to submit a list of "shovel ready" projects, in order to determine how much money was needed across Alberta.

"Our top priority is funding projects that can move forward immediately to support the goal of creating jobs and boosting our economy," said LaGrange.

The province says the money is separate from funding for new schools or modernization.

School divisions will be required to report the number of jobs created, and the projects they are using the funding for by June 1.

The majority of projects are anticipated to be completed by October.