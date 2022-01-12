Additional arrests made in 2020 homicide investigation

Investigators were on scene in the area of 102 Street and 121 Avenue after reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning on Nov. 11, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton). Investigators were on scene in the area of 102 Street and 121 Avenue after reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning on Nov. 11, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island