Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather

Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.

Wednesday afternoon, the number of wildfires in Alberta had dropped from 88 to 78. Both days, 24 were classified as out of control.

So far this year, 421 wildfires have burned 410,000 hectares and government officials say the fire risk in the province remains high.

"For context, that's about double the average area burned for the entire wildfire season, and it's only May 10," said Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire information unit manager.

Tucker said wetter, cooler weather had improved fire conditions in some parts of the province, but Albertans will see more smoke and increased fire activity as the weather warms back up toward the weekend – especially in the north.

"Many parts of the province have seen showers and thunder showers over the last couple of days, but the north of the province remains warm and dry," Tucker said. "Tomorrow we expect low humidity and high temperatures in the Northern Boreal which could make wildfires more active up there."

Additional firefighters have come in from B.C., Ontario, Quebec, the Yukon, New Brunswick, Oregon and Alaska, Tucker said.

That includes 20 from the Yukon Tuesday, and around 80 from Quebec and Ontario on Sunday.

"I think that's going to be a much-needed boost for our firefighters that have been at this, some of them around the clock for quite a while," she added. "I think we want to make sure our firefighters are fresh and approaching the fire with just as much vigour as they always do, particularly as we're going into quite a heavy weekend potentially."

Crews have been preparing for more challenging conditions by building fire breaks and reinforcing fire guards around communities, Tucker said, and resources will continue to be directed to areas with the highest risk of increased fire behavior.

Tucker said Alberta Wildfire is working with the Canadian Armed Forces, but she did not give details on what that entails.

EVACUEES

Colin Blair, Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director, said the estimated number of evacuees had dropped from 24,000 on Tuesday to 17,861 Wednesday.

While evacuation orders have been lifted in some communities, Blair said conditions can change quickly and residents affected by a wildfire should remain in touch with local authorities.

"Evacuees [want] to know when they'll be able to return home," Blair said. "I know this is an incredibly stressful situation, having to suddenly leave home due to wildfire danger and then having to stay with family, friends or at an evacuation centre."

"This will take time, but officials are working as quickly as possible while continuing to ensure residents are kept safe."

As of Tuesday, anyone under a mandatory evacuation order who has had to leave their home for a cumulative total of seven days or more qualifies for emergency financial support.

Residents in the following communities are eligible for evacuation payments:

Entwistle;

Evansburg;

Wildwood;

Lobstick;

Hansonville;

Little Red River Cree Nation, Fox Lake;

Areas evacuated in Brazeau County, including Drayton Valley and Brazeau Dam; and

Areas evacuated in Lac Ste. Anne County, including Lessard Lake Estates and Cherhill

The one-time can be applied for online here or at an Alberta Supports Centre.

Blair said some evacuees have raised concerns over a potential emergency payment scam, and he said the Alberta government will never ask for banking information over email.

Any suspicious communications around emergency payments can be verified by calling 310-4455.

A telephone town hall is being held nightly at 7 p.m. to answer questions and connect residents with resources, Blair said. People can join by calling 1-833-380-0691.

Blair said many people have reached out to offer help, resources or offer to volunteer and an email has been set up to manage those offers.

Anyone who wants to donate, offer support or volunteer can write to EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.