Police have released photos of a person of interest in connection with more than a dozen indecent acts dating back several months, with two more happening on Tuesday.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a man approached a woman who was walking in Buena Vista Park. He allegedly exposed himself to her, and fled on foot after she pushed him away.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were called to Emily Murphy Park after a woman claimed a man had attempted to grope her while she was out for a run.

In previous instances, the suspect was seen masturbating below Saskatchewan Drive on trails near Kinsmen Sports Centre on both sides of the river.

The suspect is described as being 5’6” or 5’7” tall with dark skin and dark hair and facial hair or stubble. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.