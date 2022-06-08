Adekugbe pays up on Battle of Alberta Bet with Davies

Canadian professional soccer player Sam Adekugbe donned not his usual No. 3 jersey on Tuesday but Connor McDavid's 97.

The defender, who grew up in Calgary, was paying up on a Battle of Alberta bet he made with teammate Alphoso Davies.

The forward shared a photo of Adekugbe in blue and orange Tuesday night, noting, "@EdmontonOilers we got ourselves a new supporter."

Adekugbe replied, "A deal is a deal."

The duo made the bet on May 16, ahead of the Edmonton Oilers's second round series against the Calgary Flames.

Whichever player's city lost also had to donate $2,000 to the winning NHL club's charity foundation.

The Flames took the first win in a high-scoring 9-6 match two days later.

But the Oilers won the next three games, leading to a desperate performance by both sides in Game 5 on May 26.

With the game tied 4-4 in the third period, the puck entered the Oilers' crease after touching Flames forward Blake Coleman’s skate. Officials reviewed the tape and ruled it had been kicked in, disallowing the point.

This games is playing with my emotions 😩 @NHLFlames — Sam Adekugbe (@SamAdekugbe) May 27, 2022

Connor McDavid put an end to the Battle of Alberta with a goal about five minutes into overtime, securing Edmonton's spot in the Western Conference Final and Adekugbe's debt to Davies.

A similar bet played out in city hall in both cities on Tuesday, with Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek painting her face with the Oilers logo for a council meeting.