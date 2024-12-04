Adin Hill sharp as Golden Knights blank Oilers 1-0

LAS VEGAS, NEV. -

Adin Hill stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Vegas Golden Knights blanked the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

It was the ninth shutout of Hill's career. Ivan Barbashev scored his fifth goal in the past six games for Vegas, which increased its Pacific Division lead to four points over the idle Los Angeles Kings and seven points over the fifth-place Oilers.

Stuart Skinner made 15 saves for Edmonton, which failed in a bid for its first four-game winning streak of the season. It marked the fourth time the Oilers were shut out this campaign.

Vegas was coming in off the most lopsided home loss in team history, 6-0 on Saturday against the Utah Hockey Club, allowing all six goals in the first 25 1/2 minutes. But the Golden Knights held Edmonton to just three shots on goal while taking a 1-0 lead in the first period on Barbashev's team-leading 13th goal of the season.

The score came at the 10:47 mark after a turnover by Leon Draisaitl in his own zone. Barbashev and Jack Eichel then broke out on a two-on-one rush, and Barbashev tried to send a crossing pass to Eichel on the right wing but a sliding Evan Bouchard blocked it in the slot. Barbashev then regained the puck and fired a wrist shot five-hole past Skinner.

The Oilers were held to just 12 shots through two periods. Edmonton's best scoring chance came at the 14:05 mark of the second when Bouchard found Connor Brown alone by the left side of the net but Brown's one-timer fluttered wide of the net.

Edmonton pulled Skinner for an extra attacker with 2:44 remaining and peppered the net with a flurry of shots but was unable to get a puck past Hill. It marked Vegas' first 1-0 win since Oct. 13, 2022, against the Chicago Blackhawks.