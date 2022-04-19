'Adoptions have stalled': Edmonton animal rescues issue cry for help
Animal rescuers in Edmonton are running out of space and issuing a call for help heading into kitten season.
More people are turning in their pets because they're returning to offices previously closed by COVID-19, and some are struggling with rising household costs, animal advocates tell CTV News Edmonton.
"It’s a challenge because we’re still getting those intakes and still getting those requests, and it’s really heartbreaking when we can’t help and when we have to say no," said Leigh McLean from Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS).
"Everybody has been feeling it in some way or another," she said of rising inflation.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) is seeing the same thing.
"Definitely adoptions have stalled. We have puppies on our website right now, normally they get adopted really quickly and they’ve been sitting there for a few days," explained Lori Trudgeon.
SCARS has 25 cats and dozens of dogs on a waiting list for help. Trudgeon said volunteer foster homes would make a big difference.
"We always need more volunteers for foster homes and there is a list of animals waiting to come in so basically we can help as many as we have space for."
"It’s not just all about how much kennel space we have, it’s also about capacity in terms of our people and what our donors are and that kind of thing," said McLean.
For people thinking of surrendering pets, AARCS suggest looking for resources that can help with specific issues before giving up animals
“When it comes to behaviour and helping out with things like separation anxiety… there are lots of resources, there are some on our website,” said McLean. “In terms of medical care, there are a few groups around the city that help with medical care for low income families.
“There are resources out there that can help with things like that, it’s just (a matter) of looking for them and finding them. (Our goal) is to have surrender as a last resort.”
People can donate to AARCS and SCARS online.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Calgary
-
'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
-
Petition pushes for ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in Calgary
An online petition calling on the City of Calgary to ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.
-
Cochrane RCMP issue warning against highway travel as heavy snow, gusting wind create hazardous highways
Cochrane RCMP issued a warning advising against traveling on highways in the area Tuesday afternoon as winter weather conditions made roads slippery and hazardous.
Saskatoon
-
Grassfire rages in Saskatoon, threatens homes
For the second time this week, a controlled burn got out of hand in the Saskatoon area.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
Regina
-
City of Regina unveils 'Transit Master Plan'
The City of Regina unveiled its Transit Master Plan on Tuesday, which lays out the city’s aspirations for its public transit system for the next 25 years.
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
-
Regina man assaulted with hammer; Regina police say
A Regina man was arrested and charged after an assault early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services
Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.
-
Ottawa spending $22 million for upgrades to New Brunswick long-term care homes
The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday during a visit to the northern town of Dalhousie, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia to invoke interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Toronto
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
-
Quebec employers desperate for tradespeople, urge government to increase immigration
Albert Einstein famously once said that if he had to live his life over again, he'd choose to be a plumber. Those in the industry say today, that would be a good bet -- the shortage of workers in the trades is getting very dire, and pay is skyrocketing.
Ottawa
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
-
No injuries reported after STO bus catches fire in Gatineau
No one has been reported hurt after an STO bus caught fire in Gatineau Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
'Blurring the line between the virtual and the physical word': Waterloo researchers helping develop the metaverse
A team at the University of Waterloo is working on research described as “the evolution of the internet,” in part through a grant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds
A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault cannabis stores ready for 4/20
Cannabis retailers are getting ready for what is typically a busy day for their industry: April 20, otherwise known as 4/20.
-
Northern College adds virtual reality training to police foundations program
Northern College recently purchased new virtual reality equipment for its police foundations program.
-
How to decide when it's time to change your winter tires
If you got your winter tires swapped already, you might be thinking this latest blast of snow in northern Ontario could be your fault.
Winnipeg
-
Woman gives birth in Manitoba days after fleeing Ukraine
One woman has given birth to a happy and healthy baby boy in Dauphin, Man., just days after she fled Ukraine.
-
'It's a nightmare': Family of woman, children killed in Portage la Prairie struggling to process tragedy
It’s been over a week since Tammi St. Jean received a phone call from Manitoba RCMP informing her that her daughter and two grandchildren had been found dead, but she is still having trouble processing the devastating news.
-
Witness in Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial testifies about vehicle break-in, stolen bankcards and fraudulent transactions
A trial for the man accused of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit nearly four years ago continued Tuesday after it was postponed due to last week’s storm.
Vancouver
-
12-year-old podcaster wraps up hockey and hospitals tour in Vancouver
A boy who has undergone three open-heart surgeries is using his love of hockey to spread awareness of the work Canadian children's hospitals are doing to save lives.
-
B.C. teacher gets 10-year ban after trying to pursue romantic relationships with multiple students after graduation: agreement
A British Columbia man has been banned from teaching for 10 years as a result of the relationships he formed with his students while working at an independent school.
-
26 co-workers celebrate Lotto Max win with pizza party for entire Metro Vancouver office
More than two dozen co-workers are thousands of dollars richer thanks to a Lotto Max draw on April Fool's Day.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD searching for woman after downtown assault sends man to hospital with 'significant burns'
Victoria police are searching for a woman after a man was allegedly assaulted at random in the city's downtown core.
-
Province promises $4.3M for wildfire preparation in coastal B.C.
The British Columbia government is sending $4.3 million in grants to 45 communities across coastal B.C. to help prevent wildfires as summer approaches.
-
Victoria man arrested after randomly assaulting restaurant staff
Victoria police say a man's been arrested after he entered a restaurant, assaulted a worker, then later spat on jail staff.