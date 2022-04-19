'Adoptions have stalled': Edmonton animal rescues issue cry for help

Animal rescuers in Edmonton are running out of space and issuing a call for help heading into kitten season.

More people are turning in their pets because they're returning to offices previously closed by COVID-19, and some are struggling with rising household costs, animal advocates tell CTV News Edmonton.

"It’s a challenge because we’re still getting those intakes and still getting those requests, and it’s really heartbreaking when we can’t help and when we have to say no," said Leigh McLean from Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS).

"Everybody has been feeling it in some way or another," she said of rising inflation.

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) is seeing the same thing.

"Definitely adoptions have stalled. We have puppies on our website right now, normally they get adopted really quickly and they’ve been sitting there for a few days," explained Lori Trudgeon.

SCARS has 25 cats and dozens of dogs on a waiting list for help. Trudgeon said volunteer foster homes would make a big difference.

"We always need more volunteers for foster homes and there is a list of animals waiting to come in so basically we can help as many as we have space for."

"It’s not just all about how much kennel space we have, it’s also about capacity in terms of our people and what our donors are and that kind of thing," said McLean.

For people thinking of surrendering pets, AARCS suggest looking for resources that can help with specific issues before giving up animals

“When it comes to behaviour and helping out with things like separation anxiety… there are lots of resources, there are some on our website,” said McLean. “In terms of medical care, there are a few groups around the city that help with medical care for low income families.

“There are resources out there that can help with things like that, it’s just (a matter) of looking for them and finding them. (Our goal) is to have surrender as a last resort.”

People can donate to AARCS and SCARS online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson