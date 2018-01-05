A family in northern Alberta started the New Year with a big online hit, after video of their 20-month-old quadruplets hugging quickly racked up millions of views in a few days.

The video was posted by Bethani Webb the mother of quadruplets, on January 1. Abigail, Emily, Grace and Mckayla. In the video, the four girls are seen hugging each other a number of times.

Webb spoke to CTV News about the video and the response from their home in Hythe, Alta., on Friday.

“That was the first time they really hugged each other for that long, and I thought: ‘I have to take a video of this’,” Webb said. “I want to look back to this video when they’re not hugging each other anymore, and when they’re fighting, I want to remember how cute they used to be.”

In only a few days, the video was viewed more than 36 million times, a growing number that shocked the girls’ mother.

“That, to me, is crazy to think that so many people are interested in watching the girls interact, I definitely did not think that we were going to have that many views,” Webb said. “I was thinking maybe a couple thousand, not million.”

The mom said they started posting videos of the girls as they grew up, starting when they were about four months old.

“They are just videos of them playing, or them talking, or them hugging each other,” Webb said.

This is not the first time the Webb quadruplets have made the news – the four girls are rare identical quadruplets, a surprise for young parents Webb, and her husband Tim, who found out they were going to be parents a few months after their wedding in June, 2015.

At the time, Webb told CTV News there was no family history of multiple births. Since the quadruplets were a surprise, the community of Hythe quickly banded together to help the couple.

The four girls are only the third birth of this kind recorded in Alberta since the early 1980s. Such pregnancies are so rare; specialists haven’t pinned down odds for them.

The girls were born on May 6, 2016 – after Bethani spent the final months of her pregnancy at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

As for the future, Webb said she wasn’t sure what their next video will be, saying the next one would probably feature the four girls dancing or singing.

Webb said she’s heard people have tried to bring the video to the attention of a certain celebrity with a history of hosting viral video subjects on her show: Ellen DeGeneres.

“I would be shocked, but very excited,” Webb said. “I love Ellen; I’m such a big fan of her show.”