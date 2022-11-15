Adult ETS users to have new ways to pay starting next week

Starting Nov. 21, standard adult transit users will transition to the Arc electronic fare payment system across the Edmonton region.

The Arc system means transit users can pay their fare without carrying exact change or using paper tickets and passes.

An Arc card is like a credit card where users can pre-load and reload money to cover their fares.

“Riders who register their ARC accounts also get balance protection and the option to auto-reload their card,” said Carrie Hutton-MacDonald, ETS branch manager.

“Balance protection comes in handy if an ARC card is lost or stolen. So in those instances, we can block the card and then transfer the money balance to a replacement card for them.”

The Arc ticket acts as a temporary card.

“Depending on the pass they purchase, they are valid for unlimited trips for 90 minutes or for 24 hours for local commuter or regional service,” said Hutton-MacDonald.

Cards can be obtained online, at Arc fare vending machines located at transit and LRT stations, at in-person service centres and select retailers.

Arc fare payment system at an Edmonton LRT station on Nov. 15, 2022 (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Hutton-Macdonald said the Edmonton region is also the first in Canada to offer regional fare capping, meaning riders pay a per-ride price until they reach a daily or monthly cap.

“So, for example, in Edmonton, the daily cap is $10.25 and the monthly cap is $100. Once that cap is reached the rider rides for free for the rest of the day or month across the region,” she said.

“The per-ride price that standard adult fare riders will pay for a single 90-minute fare is $2.75 instead of the cash fare price of $3.50, so this price point is equivalent to our 10-pack of adult tickets,” she added.

That change will save frequent transit riders and those who make multiple trips a day money, Hutton MacDonald said

“With pay-as-you-go, the really great feature supporting equity and reducing some barriers is you can literally load your card in any increment that you wish," she said. "Instead of having to pay, lets say, $100 for a monthly pass towards the end of the month for the next month, I could decide to do it in increments of $20 if I so choose,” she said.

The Arc system was piloted by U-Pass users as well as hundreds of standard adult transit users in Edmonton, Leduc, Beaumont, Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Spruce Grove and St. Albert.

“We have seven different partners working together to implement this within the Edmonton metro region. We all have our own fare policies and structures and processes that needed to be integrated into this project,” said Hutton-MacDonald.

“We’re excited to be part of this project. A project that will see passengers in the Edmonton region be able to pay for the rides in new and innovative ways,” said Wade Coombs, Strathcona County Transit director.

To use the new cards, transit users will have to tap when they get on and off buses, while LRT users will have to tap when they enter and exit the fare paid zones.

“There are handheld validators that our transit peace officers will have that can scan the Arc ticket or Arc card and then verify if you have in fact paid your fare and tapped on for your trip,” said Hutton-MacDonald.

Those in the discounted fare groups, youth, seniors and low-income users won’t transition to the new system until 2023.

There is also no timeline set for when paper fare products will be phased out.