EDMONTON -- Starting Saturday people will be able to cast their vote at select post-secondary campuses across the country.

People will be able to register and vote in the upcoming federal election by casting a special ballot on campus.

The special ballot will allow voters to vote for a candidate in the riding where their place of ordinary residence is located.

All that's needed to vote on campus is ID.

There are seven schools in Alberta that people can go and cast their ballot at:

MacEwan University

University of Alberta

NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology)

University of Calgary

Mount Royal University

University of Lethbridge

Bow Valley College

For a full list of post-secondary institutes across the country, click here.

The special ballot can be cast from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9.

The federal election is Monday, Oct. 21.