

CTV News Edmonton





Mackenzie County issued an immediate evacuation notice shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a wildfire is advancing and ask everyone in the area located north of Highway 697, south of the Peace River and west of Steep Hill Creek, to leave.

Evacuees should register with the reception centre at the Fort Vermilion Mackenzie County Office located at 4511 46 Avenue in Fort Vermilion or call 780-927-3718.