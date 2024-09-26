Advocacy coalition says more protections needed for vulnerable Edmontonians this winter

Ten advocacy groups have come together to demand more protections for vulnerable Edmontonians ahead of colder temperatures.

The coalition released a joint statement on Thursday, listing several demands it said will protect the lives, well-being and human rights of unhoused Edmontonians this winter.

According to Edmonton's lead housing agency, Homeward Trust, the number of people living unhoused or in unstable housing had risen by 47 per cent between January and July of this year.

While the increase could be attributed in part to more awareness around available services, according to Homeward Trust, it has left advocacy groups concerned over the extent of the current need in the community.

Last week, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon said he doesn't believe there are more Edmontonians living unhoused or in shelters than last year.

Instead, he believes the increase in numbers from last year can be attributed to improved data gathering and an increase in the number of people receiving services.

"To be clear, we're not seeing a 47 per cent increase in homeless people," Nixon said at the time. "I think for most of the public, when they hear that, they're thinking of people living on the streets, and that's just not the reality."

The coalition believes rising rent and food costs, along with long wait lists for affordable housing, are behind the steady rise in people who are living either unhoused or in non-permanent housing.

The loss of funding for outreach services and encampment tear-downs are making matters worse, it adds.

"Eviction-first responses to encampments have caused irreparable harm, including frostbite leading to amputations among Edmontonians experiencing unsheltered houselessness," the statement read.

"The loss of belongings and security for this vulnerable community inflicts immense shame and harm, pushing people into hidden spaces – alleys and other areas where support services cannot reach them, placing their lives at even greater risk."

The letter includes a list of demands for all levels of government.

Among them are calls for outreach funding, rent and vacancy controls for private rentals and higher AISH and income support amounts.

The group also wants to see Edmonton adjust its Extreme Weather Policy to come into effect at -10 C or below, and for police and city staff to halt encampment evictions in situations where risks can't be mitigated through services like washrooms or waste disposal.

The letter was signed by the following agencies:

National Rights to Housing Network

Edmonton Coalition on Housing and Homelessness

Public Interest Alberta

John Humphrey Centre for Peace and HUman Rights

Coalition for Justice and Human Rights

Tawâw Outreach Collective

4B Harm Reduction Society

Water Warriors YEG

HARES Outreach

Moms Stop the Harm

Homeward Trust will complete its Point in Time Count and Survey in October, which the agency said will offer more detailed information on the size and complexity of the community.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Minister Nixon's office and the City of Edmonton and is awaiting a response.