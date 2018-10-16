

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man’s months-long wait for an accessible home shows a desperate need for more accessible housing in Edmonton, disability advocates say.

A neuromuscular disorder known as arthrogryposis makes a wheelchair necessary for NAIT student Levi Lawton—as well as a home that can accommodate it.

Like any young adult, he wants to live on his own.

“It’s really important to be independent, not relying on other people,” said Lawton.

“He’s 21. He doesn’t want to live with his mom,” added Levi’s mother, Amanda.

The challenge was in finding Levi a suitable apartment, one that can accommodate required medical services and that asked for reasonable rent.

Lawton eventually found the Artspace Housing Cooperative—which offers round-clock on-call staff and accessible furnishings—but not without months of advocacy by Lawton’s mother, Amanda.

She approached city hall Tuesday to highlight the supply problem, saying Levi is in a “great place today” because of the support she and others gave him.

“But there [are] a lot of people who don’t have anything, and that’s really why I’m here today.”

She pointed to Inclusio in Calgary, a 45-unit apartment complex equipped with meal services, health care aides and case management services. Billed also as affordable housing, all of Inclusio residents earn less than $46,000 annually.

“It kind of gives the individual the freedom to live independently, but it also helps the family, so that it’s not all on them,” Amanda said.

Her son echoed this, adding that demand would have such a building in Edmonton “filled in no time.”

Councillors said housing money has been promised by both the provincial and federal government, and that city staff are working with advocate groups to assess where the dollars are needed most.

In the meantime, Lawton will be finishing his architecture program at NAIT so that he can assist in creating accessible designs in the future.

With files from Jeremy Thompson