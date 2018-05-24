A man is presumed dead after falling out of a boat and into Skeleton Lake, which is about 2 hours northeast of Edmonton.

Boyle RCMP said they received a call from a witness who observed the man calling out for help at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Based on the witness’ account, police do not believe the boater survived.

Lac La Biche Search and Rescue, Alberta Conservation officers, and firefighters from Boyle, Athabasca and Caslan assisted police in the search for the man until 9 p.m.

On Thursday, the search resumed at 6 a.m. and later in the afternoon, an aerial search will be underway.

Police said the family has been notified but are not releasing the man’s identity