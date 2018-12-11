

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The Mustard Seed is making sure Edmonton’s less fortunate have a Merry Christmas.

The non-profit’s third-annual Family Gift Centre is selling $2 gifts to parents trying their best to make their children happy on Christmas Day.

Former Edmonton Oiler Jason Strudwick is part of the campaign and helped wrap gifts at the campaign kick-off Tuesday.

“You can't turn a blind eye to the realities … some people have challenges and we have to support each other,” Strudwick said. “Especially this time of year, I like to think that every child Christmas morning gets up and there's something there for them to unwrap and open.”

The $2 gift store is a relief for some local parents.

“I can come in and I can afford these,” Christine Reade said. “And it’s going to be so exciting on Christmas Day to see my son open a present that he wanted.”

The Family Gift Centre, held at The Mercury Room at 10575 114 Street, closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday and runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.