EDMONTON -- Nearly two-dozen Indigenous families will receive new homes after the Alberta government announced it and the federal government will build affordable housing for Edmonton’s Métis community.

“The need for more affordable housing continues to increase on a daily basis,” Audrey Poitras, president of the Métis Nation of Alberta, said during Wednesday's announcement.

“Our housing wait list has grown substantially during the pandemic. At present we have over 3,500 Indigenous people on our housing wait list.”

The province says the joint investment will create new homes for 23 Indigenous families.

“The new housing units announced today will bring about many positive social benefits,” said Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson. “Especially in our urban areas, where Indigenous people face discrimination when trying to find accommodation.”

The new affordable homes will be located near schools, as well as transit and medical centres.

The total budget for the project is nearly $8 million, with $6.95 million coming jointly from the provincial and federal level.

The Métis Capital Housing Corporation will make up the difference with an $840,000 contribution.

“Living in affordable housing will be a life-altering opportunity for these families and they will be well-positioned now to thrive and excel in society,” said Poitras.

The province says the project will also create 60 new jobs in Alberta.