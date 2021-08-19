EDMONTON -- Members of Edmonton's Afghan community are planning a rally to support their loved ones stranded back home in Afghanistan.

Aug. 19 is Afghan Independence Day, but rally organizer Khaleda Rashid says community members here can't celebrate their country's freedom.

"It's devastating that we cannot celebrate a very important day in the history of our country. We obviously would like to raise our flag and rejoice, but given the current situation that would be completely inappropriate," she said.

Instead, they're focused on raising awareness about the oppression facing women, and ethnic and religious minorities in that country.

"To what extent will they (the Taliban) allow women to get an education, will it be within the confines of Islam or will it be in robotics and engineering, these are questions we don't have answers to right now."

Rashid says they're watching the situation in Afghanistan closely. The Afghan community in Edmonton is concerned about what the future of Afghanistan could look like under Taliban rule.

The peaceful protest is scheduled to take place outside of the Alberta Legislature at 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for Afghans and non-Afghans to come together in support and solidarity for the humanitarian crisis that is occurring in Afghanistan right now and just stand together."