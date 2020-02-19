EDMONTON -- An Edmonton couple is on their way home from Japan after testing negative for coronavirus.

"I am really, really happy about that," Jenny Rodrigue told CTV News, speaking at midnight from a Yokohama port on a bus that was supposed to take them to the Canadian plane.

After several days of shifting departure times, their flight had been delayed again by two hours.

"I don't know what's going on, but everything's OK with the plane. It got here, landed fine," Jenny said, speculating there were more health safety measures to be taken before the passengers could board.

A few people were "disgruntled" at the delay, Mark said, but otherwise the couple was in good spirits.

The Rodrigues were quarantined on the Diamond Princess on Feb. 4. The couple had not received their test results yet on Wednesday when they were told the Canadian flight had been pushed back to Friday.

"You gotta have your Japanese health authority disembarkment letter saying that you're negative, and you gotta have your pre-screening from the Canadian doctor that's apparently on board now," Mark Rodrigue told CTV News in a Skype interview on Wednesday night, local time.

On Friday, the Canadians were allowed to leave the cruise ship by floor number. All officials helping them wore protective suits and masks, and distributed hand sanitizer as they moved from the tarmac to the bus.

The plane will land in Trenton, Ont., where passengers will be tested again, before being moved to Cornwall, Ont., for a two-week quarantine period.

"I've just about had enough of quarantines, but like I said before, if I was on the other side, I'd want everybody tested and quarantined before we let them back in the neighbourhood," Mark commented.

While the Rodrigues are excited to get home, their negative test results come as Japan's health ministry confirms two elderly passengers taken from the cruise ship have died from the virus, becoming the first people from the boat to die from the virus.

"They were in serious condition a week ago and they didn't make it. That's sad. I just hope the Japanese health officials and the Princess cruise at least get out and offer condolences to the family," Mark said.

A Japanese news agency has reported that the two passengers were both in their 80s.