The University of Alberta’s president and vice-chancellor responded to criticism over one of thirteen honorary degree recipients in a letter posted online Tuesday.

In a letter, President and Vice-Chancellor David Turpin described Suzuki, in part, as “a vocal critic of Alberta’s energy industry,” and said he had heard from a number of individuals who were dismayed by the decision – especially given the threat posed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“I understand the importance of Alberta’s energy industry, and we are proud of the role that U of A researchers and alumni have played in its development since the 1920s,” Turpin’s letter said.

Earlier this month, the university announced the environmentalist and broadcaster would be bestowed an honorary degree as a Doctor of Science on June 7.

The decision prompted backlash from some professors, donors and alumni, including some with ties to the oil and gas industry, who threatened to pull donations and partnerships in the wake of the news.

This week, the deans of engineering and business released public statements condemning the decision.

Fraser Forbes, the Dean of Engineering, released a statement Monday and called the situation a “direct and alarming threat to our Faculty of Engineering and the worst crisis, a crisis of trust, that we’ve faced in more than three decades.”

Forbes said the controversy sparked by the announcement demonstrated the university had become “disconnected from the people that we are meant to serve.” He said he had since learned honorary degree recipients are selected by the university’s Senate, without consultation with faculties.

School of Business Dean Joseph Doucet released a statement Tuesday, saying he had also received calls and messages expressing “frustration, disappointment and anger” over the decision.

Doucet apologized: “I deeply regret the hurt, frustration and alienation that many of you feel.”

Turpin said withdrawing the honorary degree appeared to be an “easy solution,” but the university would stand by the decision.

“Universities must not be afraid of controversy,” Turpin’s letter continued. “We must be its champion. Stifle controversy and you also stifle the pursuit of knowledge, the generation of ideas and the discovery of new truths.

“Take uncomfortable ideas, debate and conflict out of the university and its fundamental role in society disappears.”

With files from The Canadian Press