Edmonton police said a woman was in custody after a day-long standoff in the city’s northeast Sunday.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a robbery in a home near 35 Street and 118 Avenue Sunday.

Reports indicated a male had been robbed at gunpoint in his home; police found the suspects in a suite in the same building and started communicating with the people inside.

Eventually, EPS said four of the five occupants came out and were interviewed by police in the afternoon – while an armed female suspect stayed inside and refused to come out.

At about 9:35 p.m., police said the suspect finally surrendered to police, and was arrested without incident after negotiating with police.

Police said robbery and weapons-related charges are pending against Angela Valentino, 56.