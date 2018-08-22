Weeks after WestJet dropped non-stop flights from Edmonton to Las Vegas, and added daily flights with its low-cost carrier Swoop, the airline announced it would maintain flights to the popular destination.

Starting on October 11, 2018, the airline will have four weekly flights from Edmonton to Las Vegas – flights will operate Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We heard directly from many guests that being able to fly non-stop from Edmonton to Las Vegas on WestJet was a priority,” Brian Znotins, WestJet VP said in a statement.

The news came weeks after WestJet cancelled its flights to Vegas, andon the same day, Swoop announced daily non-stop service to Vegas from Edmonton.

Starting in the winter, the company said it will have the most international flights to Sin City. Both WestJet and Swoop will offer a combined 71 weekly flights to the city from Edmonton, Vancouver, Abbotsford, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Hamilton and Toronto.