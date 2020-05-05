EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will issue her daily COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed nine more deaths as a result of the virus — the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began.

The nine deaths increased the total to 104, a "sombre milestone" for Hinshaw. With the 70 new cases she reported Monday, there have been 5,836 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta with 2,942 recoveries so far.

Currently, there are 89 people in hospital with the novel coronavirus, including 21 in ICU.

Alberta Health Services conducted 3,775 tests between Sunday and Monday — a number that could increase in the days to come after Hinshaw announced a new list of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Albertans who also experience one of the following symptoms are now available to get tested: headache, muscle or joint aches, feeling unwell, fatigue or severe exhaustion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, unexplained loss of appetite, loss of sense of smell or taste, and pink eye.

In addition, AHS will begin to test close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, even if they're not showing symptoms, as well as new continuing care home residents, or people returning to these facilities after being in the hospital.

As Alberta slowly relaunches its economy, government and health officials are closely looking at COVID-19 statistics and whether the province continues to flatten the curve. If cases and hospitalization rates decrease, Alberta may allow restaurants, barbershops and daycares to reopen as early as May 14.

