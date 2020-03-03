After the snow, sunny and warm: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Light snow pushing through parts of Central and North-Central Alberta should continue through to mid-morning and then move out.
Edmonton and area will get between a dusting and three centimetres of accumulation on snow-covered areas.
The snow is melting on snow-covered roadways leaving them slick. Watch for less-than-ideal conditions on roads this morning.
By midday, the sun will break through and temperatures will climb into the 5 to 8 degree range in Edmonton this afternoon.
Slightly cooler with a chance of some more flurries or light snow Wednesday. Temperatures should top out in the 1 to 4 degree range.
Partly cloudy and mild for Thursday/Friday.
THEN...more snow Saturday and a BIG drop in temperatures for the weekend.
We'll slip to highs near -10 and mornings in the -15 to -20 range Saturday/Sunday.
But, like this morning's snowfall...it won't last long.
Milder air returns by Mon/Tue of next week.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Cloudy with periods of light snow this morning. Clearing midday.
- Partly cloudy this afternoon.
- High: 6
- Tonight - Partly cloudy this evening. Increasing cloud overnight.
- 9pm: 2
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.
- Morning Low: -2
- Afternoon High: 3
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: 3
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: 1
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.
- Morning Low: -17
- Afternoon High: -10
- Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: -18
- Afternoon High: -8