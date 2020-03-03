EDMONTON -- Light snow pushing through parts of Central and North-Central Alberta should continue through to mid-morning and then move out.

Edmonton and area will get between a dusting and three centimetres of accumulation on snow-covered areas.

The snow is melting on snow-covered roadways leaving them slick.  Watch for less-than-ideal conditions on roads this morning.

By midday, the sun will break through and temperatures will climb into the 5 to 8 degree range in Edmonton this afternoon.

 

Slightly cooler with a chance of some more flurries or light snow Wednesday.  Temperatures should top out in the 1 to 4 degree range.

Partly cloudy and mild for Thursday/Friday.

 

THEN...more snow Saturday and a BIG drop in temperatures for the weekend.  

We'll slip to highs near -10 and mornings in the -15 to -20 range Saturday/Sunday.

 

But, like this morning's snowfall...it won't last long.

Milder air returns by Mon/Tue of next week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Cloudy with periods of light snow this morning.  Clearing midday.
  • Partly cloudy this afternoon.
  • High:  6
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy this evening.  Increasing cloud overnight.
  • 9pm:  2
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of flurries or light snow.
  • Morning Low:  -2
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  1
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of light snow.
  • Morning Low: -17
  • Afternoon High:  -10
  • Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning Low:  -18
  • Afternoon High:  -8​