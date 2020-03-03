EDMONTON -- Light snow pushing through parts of Central and North-Central Alberta should continue through to mid-morning and then move out.

Edmonton and area will get between a dusting and three centimetres of accumulation on snow-covered areas.

The snow is melting on snow-covered roadways leaving them slick. Watch for less-than-ideal conditions on roads this morning.

By midday, the sun will break through and temperatures will climb into the 5 to 8 degree range in Edmonton this afternoon.

Slightly cooler with a chance of some more flurries or light snow Wednesday. Temperatures should top out in the 1 to 4 degree range.

Partly cloudy and mild for Thursday/Friday.

THEN...more snow Saturday and a BIG drop in temperatures for the weekend.

We'll slip to highs near -10 and mornings in the -15 to -20 range Saturday/Sunday.

But, like this morning's snowfall...it won't last long.

Milder air returns by Mon/Tue of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with periods of light snow this morning. Clearing midday.

Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - Partly cloudy this evening. Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -10