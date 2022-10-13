After thousands of hours of restoration work, a historic carousel is open for rides at the Valley Zoo

After thousands of hours of restoration work, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s historic carousel is once again ready to delight children. The 1959 Herschell Spillman carousel, now dubbed the Conservation Carousel, is now open.

The carousel is one of only two original 1959 Herschell Spillman carousels remaining in operation in the world; the other is located at the Herschell museum in New York state.

For decades it was located outdoors in a central location in the zoo, giving rides to thousands of children.

1959 Herschell Spillman carousel at the Storyland Valley Zoo.

Since 2017, volunteer carvers at Fort Edmonton Park have been refurbishing the carousel. The original aluminium horses have been replaced with hand carved wooden animals and 52 decorative panels.

The city says each carving took between 350 and 400 hours to complete.

“This carousel is like nothing you’ve witnessed before. With the gracious support of so many people, we were able to raise more than $440,000 to finish the Conservation Carousel and construct a permanent home for it here,” said Tammy Wiebe, executive director of the Valley Zoo Development Society in a written release.

The carousel is now located in a climate-controlled building with hardwood decking, a new electrical system, new lighting, a sound and PA system, and an updated drive system.

The animal seats can be changed out for maintenance and variety.

The original horses from the carousel have been restored and will be displayed inside the building.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for many years. So many hours of heartfelt work are now available for all of us to enjoy,” said Edmonton Valley Zoo Director Gary Dewar. “This carousel is one of a kind. There’s nothing else in the world like it and we’re thrilled and proud that it’s ours.”

The carousel is located near the top of the Wander Trail, near the hoofstock pastures at the zoo.

“A ride on the Conservation Carousel will be by donation, raising funds for future conservation projects while educating children about the incredible animals they’re enjoying and surrounded by here today,” said Wiebe.

Rides are only available for children under 127 centimetres, or 50 inches.