    • Afternoon fire burns several homes in Wetaskiwin

    A home on fire in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Credit: Wetaskiwin and Area Crime, Rant and News) A home on fire in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Credit: Wetaskiwin and Area Crime, Rant and News)
    Firefighters in Wetaskiwin battled a blaze involving up to four houses on Thursday afternoon.

    The City of Wetaskiwin said crews responded to a fire call around 4 p.m. in the 55 Avenue area.

    A spokesperson said three to four dwellings were involved in the fire, which was fought by 25 firefighters.

    No injuries have been reported.

