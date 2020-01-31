EDMONTON -- A man was arrested after a female liquor store employee was punched in the face in December.

The assault happened on Dec. 6 at a store in the area of 170 Street and 100 Avenue. A store employee asked a customer for ID, and he unexpectedly punched her in the face before running from the store.

He was last seen boarding an ETS bus in the area.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Jan. 20 as they announced a pilot project at an Edmonton liquor store that would require customers to scan their ID.

They have since arrested Steven Klaric, 44, and charged him with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Klaric was incarcerated for an unrelated incident when he was charged. He is still in custody.