Aging Alberta legislature pools, walkways to get $20M upgrade
The grounds at the Alberta legislature are getting a major upgrade thanks to a $20 million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
Federal Minister of Tourism Randy Boissannault and Provincial Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda made the announcement on Friday morning.
The province is contributing $10 million to upgrade the reflecting and wading pools.
Walkways and decking will also be upgraded, thanks to an $8 million contribution from the federal government and a further $2 million from the province.
“These projects are ensuring immediate tangible benefits for Alberta residents, workers, and businesses,” Panda said.
“This investment will support about 112 construction related jobs.”
“When we invest in people, we give them the ability to come outside and get some exercise and be healthy and happy,” Boissannault said. “It’s better for mental health, it’s better for community cohesion, and they can actually come here and meet their neighbours in safety and security.”
The dome fountain, reflecting, and wading pools have been closed to the public since 2020 because of COVID-19 and mechanical system issues. They were originally built in the 1970s.
The repairs will address mechanical and filtration system issues, as well as bringing the pools to meet current building codes and health standards. The north wading pool area will also be redeveloped.
The province is expected to invite Albertans to give feedback on some of the design elements later this year.
The new water features are scheduled to be open by summer 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Children called 911 as police waited outside classrooms, Texas official says
Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.
Amid protests, NRA meets in Texas after school massacre
The U.S. National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston amid protests Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers Friday in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The action appeared to be retaliation for Athens' assistance in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker this week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington's crushing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Calgary
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
Judge denies bail for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade
A judge has denied bail for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
-
In-person convocation scheduled for University of Calgary grads
Thousands of new graduates from the University of Calgary will be able to receive their degrees at an in-person ceremony, the first time the event has been held since 2019.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
10-year-old Sask. girl helps save grandmother's life
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
Saskatoon police seize gun, drugs, cash in bust
Three men are facing a series of drug trafficking and gun charges following an investigation by Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Sask. family's eviction from home cancelled after accounting error discovered with rent
A Regina family facing homelessness will not be evicted from their government-owned rental unit after it was discovered they owed more than $1,000 in back rent.
-
Sask. mothers continue to feel impact of baby formula shortage
A baby formula shortage caused by a recall of products manufactured at a facility in the United States has created a ripple effect into Saskatchewan, with many mothers feeling the strain trying to feed their babies.
-
Bald eagle sightings in Regina not as rare as some might think
It’s not going to be every day a person spots a bald eagle flying over their head or sitting in a tree while going for a walk around Regina’s Wascana Lake, but according to a University of Regina Professor of Biology, it’s more common than many might think.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those killed by the shooter is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know
The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.
-
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
Toronto
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
-
Here's why you may notice unusual activity around Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson International is warning travellers and Mississauga residents they may notice unusual activity at the airport this weekend.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Ottawa sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 17 on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare for their eventual move out.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with luring, assaulting victim under the age of 16
A 54-year-old man is facing several charges in Sudbury, including sexual assault, following an investigation triggered by reports someone was trying to traffic a victim under the age of 16.
-
Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating fatal crash on Dugald Road
Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.
-
Winnipeg council scraps proposal for relocation of West Kildonan Library
After weeks of rallies and pushback from residents, Winnipeg City Council has voted to not move the West Kildonan Library into the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for missing man after vehicle found abandoned on closed highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing man after a vehicle was found abandoned near Morris.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children allegedly abducted from mother's home: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother's home Thursday evening.
-
More sex-related charges against B.C. man who fled with daughters to Ontario
A British Columbia man who was in the news earlier this year when he fled his hometown of Salmon Arm, taking his two daughters with him, is facing more charges related to sex crimes.
-
Caught-on-cam arson: Police looking for someone with burns on face, hands who fled scene on scooter
Police say they're looking for a suspect who was likely burned when they set fire to a vehicle on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, then used an electric scooter as a getaway vehicle.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich police investigate random assault against elderly woman
Saanich police say they're investigating what they believe to be a random assault against an elderly woman on Wednesday evening.
-
Driver escapes serious injury after truck flips in Comox, B.C.
A quiet Comox, B.C., side street was the scene of an unusual motor vehicle incident Friday morning that led to fire concerns.
-
U.S. seizes 1,400 pounds of meth aboard boat near Canada-U.S. border
U.S. officials stopped a boat that was reportedly carrying 1,400 pounds of meth from Sidney, B.C. to Anacortes, Wash.