Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis has ended the moratorium on new retail cannabis licence applications and will be issuing five new licences each week.

The cannabis supply has been steadily increasing and the AGLC is confident Alberta’s existing and new retailers will be able to access a consistent amount of product.

The moratorium could be reinstated if the inventory level drops.

The AGLC stopped issuing new retail licences in November 2018 because of a supply shortage.

AGLC currently has contracts with 26 federally licensed producers.