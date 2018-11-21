The AGLC is not accepting new applications or issuing any more cannabis retail licences because of a supply shortage.

When cannabis became legal in Canada, the AGLC ordered enough product to supply up to 250 retail stores for six months. However, the organization says it has only received about 20 per cent of that order.

“For the first few weeks, AGLC has taken steps to secure additional product, contacting all producers with federal licences to sell cannabis, but with no success due to the national shortage,” says AGLC President and CEO Alain Maisonneuve.

He says their priority is to supply private retailers in the province, with some online product for consumers who live in communities without retailers.

Until further notice, no new cannabis retail licences will be issued. “All applicants in various stages of the licensing process will receive a full refund of all licensing fees should they wish to withdraw from the licensing application process,” said Maisonneuve.

The organization will continue to work with producers and current retailers to work through the shortage.