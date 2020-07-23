EDMONTON -- For the second year in a row, Leduc County has declared a state of agricultural disaster.

Citing excessive moisture and extreme weather conditions, council made the decision at a special council meeting Thursday morning.

According to the county, the area received 100 millimetres more rain than average between May 1 and July 9.

"Parts of our county have broken a 55-year record for spring precipitation," Mayor Tanni Doblanko said in a written release. "It’s our hope that making this declaration will bring awareness to the issue and encourage other levels of government to provide support where possible."

The county estimates that 65 per cent of barley crops, 50 per cent of canola crops and 35 per cent of wheat crops are currently in poor condition.

A state of agricultural disaster was last declared in Leduc County in September 2019.

More details to come...