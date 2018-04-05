Alberta Health Services has publicly apologized, after an Edmonton woman posted a photo of an AHS letter that was sent to her daughter.

Wapayos Iskwew posted a photo of the letter early Wednesday afternoon – in place of her 15-year-old daughter’s name the letter was addressed to ‘Treaty Indian’.

The post was shared hundreds of times, with dozens of comments, most condemning AHS for the error.

Late Thursday morning, AHS issued a public apology on Facebook, saying they had been notified of the letter later in the day.

“The address line of the letter contained completely inappropriate and culturally offensive language, which should never have been used.”

The post said AHS has reached out to the mother and daughter Wednesday to apologize, and the organization had “apologized to members of the First Nations, Indigenous and Métis communities.”

CTV News has attempted to contact the mother who posted the letter.