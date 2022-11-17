AHS board to be fired, a new AHS administrator will be named: government sources

Changes are coming to Alberta Health Services on Thursday.

Senior government sources have confirmed to CTV News that the AHS board is being fired on Thursday.

Dr. John Cowell served as administrator in the Alison Redford era. He is once again being appointed administrator.

Government plans to reconstitute the board once three specific targets are met:

Reducing emergency room wait times

improving EMS response times

Improving the surgical waitlist

Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping are expected to make the official announcement at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.