AHS clerk pleads guilty to improperly looking at health records

An Alberta Health Services employee has been fined for accessing the health information of nearly 200 people who weren't her patients.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner announced the fines against Marie Mushinski, a clerk, on Thursday.

She was found to have looked at the files of 189 people 985 times over two years. None of the records she accessed belonged to patients in the unit where she worked.

The breaches were reported in June 2020 and charges were laid in 2021. Mushinski pleaded guilty on Feb. 7.

She was fined a total of $6,000 for the infractions and put on probation for 18 months, during which she is not allowed to work in any role that would give her access to health information.

The privacy commissioner's office said there have been 20 Health Information Act convictions.