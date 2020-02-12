AHS closes 2 food establishments without power and hot water
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 1:20PM MST
Mandela Cafe, located at 10615 107 Ave., was one of two food establishments AHS closed for not having power or hot water. Feb. 12, 2020. (Google Maps)
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has ordered a restaurant and a convenience store in downtown Edmonton to close for not having power and hot water.
Following an earlier inspection, AHS sent a notice of closure to Mandela Café and Bro Family Grocery on Jan. 29.
It ordered them to remain closed until electrical power and hot water have been restored.