EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services closed a Leduc coffee shop this week after it broke several COVID-19 measures.

Employees at Leduc Coffee Shop were seen interacting with customers without wearing masks, not maintaining a two-metre physical distance while they handled cash and served food at the counter, and not sanitizing the debit machine between each use, AHS said.

Hand sanitizer was not provided at the door either.

The shop was ordered to close immediately on Wednesday.

The owner was told to provide a written plan with COVID-19 risk mitigation measures.