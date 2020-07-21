EDMONTON -- An Edmonton transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and Alberta Health Services is notifying anyone they had close contact without personal protective equipment.

The agency says the bus driver was shielded by a plexiglass barrier, and so there was no need to inform the public.

According to the agency, there is also no need for contact tracing because the driver was separated by a barrier and practicing "proper hand hygiene," so the risk of transmission is being considered low.

A spokesperson also said there was no evidence to suggest another case at the transit garage was connected.

Edmonton Transit Service began following the advice of health authorities in March, implementing stricter cleaning processes and adjusting service to both deal with lower ridership levels and accommodate for physical distancing.

However, the last decision by city council was not to make mask wearing mandatory in public, indoor spaces.

The province's chief medical officer of health has strongly encouraged Albertans to use masks while in public, calling it one component of many in reducing risk of transmission, but not made it a public health order, as some jurisdictions in Quebec and Ontario have.