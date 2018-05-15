An individual with lab-confirmed measles has been in several public locations across Edmonton while infectious, Alberta Health Services said.

AHS warns individuals who were at these locations on certain dates they may have been exposed to the disease:

May 8:

Northgate Mall (9499 137 Avenue) between 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

May 9:

Northgate Mall between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Misericordia Community Hospital (16940 87 Avenue) Emergency department between 6:48 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

The Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging department between 11:55 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

May 10:

The Misericordia’s emergency department between 12 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Misericordia’s Diagnostic Imaging between 12 a.m. and 2:25 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Misericordia’s Endoscopy, Surgical Day Ward and Day Surgery (including the waiting room) between 2:47 p.m. and 7:58 p.m.

May 11:

Real Canadian Superstore (17303 Stony Plain Road) between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Misericordia’s emergency department between 9:50 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

May 12:

The Misericordia’s emergency department between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The Misericordia’s Diagnostic Imaging between 3:21 a.m. and 5:51 a.m.

Individuals in these locations and timeframes who were born after 1970 and haven’t had measles before, or have not received two doses of the disease’s vaccine, may be at risk for developing it, AHS said.

Pregnant women and individuals with children under one-years-old at the Misericordia during the timeframes on May 10, 11 and 12 should call Health Link at 811 for assessment, as they may be eligible for preventive treatment, AHS said.

Everyone else is advised to monitor themselves for measles symptoms for 21 days after the date of potential exposure.

Symptoms include fever of 38.3 C or higher; cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and a red blotchy rash that appears seven days after the fever begins. This rash starts behind the ears and on the face, spreads down the body, and finally, to the arms and legs.

AHS asks individuals with measles symptoms to stay home and call Health Link before visiting a healthcare facility.

Measles is “extremely contagious,” AHS said. There is no treatment for it, but can be prevented through immunization.